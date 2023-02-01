LIVE Sports Budget 2023-24: Highest-Ever Sports Budget To Get Rolled Out Soon

Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Sports Budget 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of Sports Budget 2023; Highest-Ever Sports Budget To Get Rolled Out Soon
Live Budget Sports 2023: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to roll out the highest-ever sports budget when she presents the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.
With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games set to be held in the current year, it is on the expected lines that there will be an increase in the allocation of funds to meet the demands of the two mega-events in the sports budget.
The sports budget of the previous fiscal year was ₹2757.02 crore and this time around it is likely to go beyond ₹3000 crore.
