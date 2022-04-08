Monetary Policy Committee (MPC Meeting) | New Delhi: RBI policy was announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. The RBI kept the repo and bank rates unchanged, however, the inflation targets were raised to 5.7 per cent for the year 2022-23. The inflation has been soaring due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War.Also Read - 8 Key Takeaways From RBI Policy 2022 Announcement Here

Here Are 8 Key Takeaways from the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s Address:

1) Repo Rate unchanged at 4 per cent
2) Bank rate unchanged at 4.25 per cent
3) Real GDP projection for 2022-23: 7.2 per cent
4) Inflation target for 2022-23: 5.7 per cent
5) Cardless withdrawal to be allowed through all ATMs and Banks via UPI
6) India’s Forex Reserves at $606.5 Billion as of April 1
7) Marginal Standing Facility at 4.25 per cent
  • 11:08 AM IST

  • 10:48 AM IST

  • 10:43 AM IST

    We will use all our energies and resources to let sunlight illuminate India’s future: Shatikanta Das

  • 10:43 AM IST

    We are not hostage to any rulebook: RBI Gov Das

  • 10:43 AM IST

    The RBI is braced up and prepared to defend the Indian Economy with all instruments at its command : Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Cybersecurity | RBI proposes to issue guidelines for cybersecurity for payment systems operators

  • 10:40 AM IST

    100 crore to 25 crore: Limit for participation in BBPS, Bharat Bill Payment System, for firms reduced

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Cardless cash withdrawal facility to be made available through all banks and ATMs using UPI: RBI Das

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Consumer Protection | Proposed to set up a committee to examine and review the current state of customer service in all RBI regulated entities: RBI Gov Das

  • 10:37 AM IST

    SDF, MSF will be available from 5:30 pm till midnight all days of the week. Money market opening time restore to 9:00 am, which is the pre-pandemic time: RBI Governor Das