Monetary Policy Committee (MPC Meeting) | New Delhi: RBI policy was announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. The RBI kept the repo and bank rates unchanged, however, the inflation targets were raised to 5.7 per cent for the year 2022-23. The inflation has been soaring due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War.Also Read - 8 Key Takeaways From RBI Policy 2022 Announcement Here

Here Are 8 Key Takeaways from the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s Address:

1) Repo Rate unchanged at 4 per cent

2) Bank rate unchanged at 4.25 per cent

3) Real GDP projection for 2022-23: 7.2 per cent

4) Inflation target for 2022-23: 5.7 per cent

5) Cardless withdrawal to be allowed through all ATMs and Banks via UPI

6) India’s Forex Reserves at $606.5 Billion as of April 1

7) Marginal Standing Facility at 4.25 per cent

8) RBI to issue guidelines for cybersecurity to all payment system operators Also Read - Digital Banking Units of Banks Will Be Treated As Banking Outlets: RBI Issues Fresh Guidelines

Keep following this space for LIVE Updates on RBI Policy 2022 | As it happened