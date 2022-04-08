Monetary Policy Committee (MPC Meeting) | New Delhi: RBI policy will shortly be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The RBI is expected to keep the rates unchanged, however, the inflation targets are expected to rise. The announcement will start at 10 AM today. The inflation has been soaring due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War.Also Read - Digital Banking Units of Banks Will Be Treated As Banking Outlets: RBI Issues Fresh Guidelines

Keep following this space for LIVE Updates on RBI Policy 2022

Also Read - Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Pens Letter To Shareholders, Expects Company To Break Even By September 2023

Also Read - THIS Fintech Company Opens 2,800 Jobs, Decides To Double Its Employee Count By December 2022

Live Updates

  • 9:55 AM IST

    RBI Policy 2022 :

    A quick recap

    Repo Rate- 4.00%
    Bank Rate- 4.25%
    Reverse Repo Rate- 3.35%
    Marginal Standing Facility Rate- 4.25%

  • 9:53 AM IST

    In the last MPC announcement, the bank had kept the rate constant.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    The experts have suggested RBI is likely to keep the rates constant as demand in the economy has not picked up due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    MPC Meeting:

    Indian share market trading flat in anticipation of monetary policy. Sensex up 14 points, Nifty 11 points higher

  • 9:40 AM IST

    Monetary Policy Committee (MPC Meeting) | New Delhi: Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday