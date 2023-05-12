ZEE Sites

  • LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Adani-Hindenburg Case Today, SEBI Seeks Six-Month Extension To Complete Probe
LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Adani-Hindenburg Case Today, SEBI Seeks Six-Month Extension To Complete Probe

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

Updated: May 12, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

  • 10:41 AM IST

    SEBI Apprises SC Panel Of Interim Findings

    The market regular submitted to the committee that it has crystallised a prima facie view on the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group on “12 suspicious transactions for possible violations related to mis-representation of financials, circumvention of regulations and fraudulent nature of transactions”.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Supreme Court Panel Submits Report

    On May 8, the six-member expert panel set up by the apex court following the publication of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group has submitted a report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

  • 10:20 AM IST
    On February 10, the top court had said that the interest of Indian investors needs to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the rout of the Adani Group stocks. It asked the Centre to consider setting up a committee of domain experts, headed by a former judge, to look at strengthening the regulatory mechanism. The Centre had agreed to the apex court’s proposal.
  • 10:17 AM IST

    SEBI had recently filed an application in the apex court saying it needs six more months for ascertaining possible violations related to “misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions”.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear the petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in which it had asked the Securities and Exchanges Board of India on March 2 to probe within two months the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the pleas today, as per case list uploaded on Supreme Court website.

