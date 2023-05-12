Home

Business

LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Adani-Hindenburg Case Today, SEBI Seeks Six-Month Extension To Complete Probe

live

LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Adani-Hindenburg Case Today, SEBI Seeks Six-Month Extension To Complete Probe

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

Supreme Court Hearing On Adani-Hindenburg Case

Load More

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear the petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in which it had asked the Securities and Exchanges Board of India on March 2 to probe within two months the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the pleas today, as per case list uploaded on Supreme Court website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.