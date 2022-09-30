New Delhi: The three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that began on Wednesday, concludes today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the final decision at 10 AM.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Rising Interest Rates - How Will It Impact Your EMIs, Investments?

Experts are expecting a rate hike anywhere between 35 to 50 basis points, while the majority vouches on a 50 basis point rate hike.  Since May, the RBI has hiked interest rates by 140 basis points — 40 in May and 50 each in June and August. The present interest rate stands at 5.4 per cent.

FOLLOW THIS LIVE BLOG TO CATCH ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON RBI MONETARY POLICY

Live Updates

  • 9:47 AM IST

    RBI MPC LIVE: India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) for April-June quarter has widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP, stand stands at $23.9 billion. This gap can be mainly attributed to the rise in oil imports and foreign investors exiting the Indian markets.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meet LIVE: Much to everybody’s expectations, Indian stock markets have opened in caution ahead of the Reserve Bank Of India’s monetary policy announcement.

    At 9:13 am, Sensex was 169.81 points or 0.30 per cent down at 56,240.15 and NSE Nifty was trading 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent down at 16,798.05.