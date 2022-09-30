New Delhi: The three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that began on Wednesday, concludes today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the final decision at 10 AM.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Rising Interest Rates - How Will It Impact Your EMIs, Investments?

Experts are expecting a rate hike anywhere between 35 to 50 basis points, while the majority vouches on a 50 basis point rate hike. Since May, the RBI has hiked interest rates by 140 basis points — 40 in May and 50 each in June and August. The present interest rate stands at 5.4 per cent.

