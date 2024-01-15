LKP Finance Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Q3 Results | Check Key Details Here

Home

The company has registered a profit of Rs 147.9 crore in Q3FY24. This is 132 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the profit.

Share Market News: LKP Finance shares hit the upper circuit on Monday i.e. January 15, after the company registered a jump in Q3 profit on a year-on-year basis. The counter opened with a gain of 3.98 per cent today and went on to surge 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 262.55. The counter had closed at Rs 250.55 in the last trading session.

The company has registered a profit of Rs 147.9 crore in Q3FY24. This is 132 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the profit. However, there is a drop in profit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The company had reported a profit of Rs 185.5 crore in Q2FY24.

LKP Finance Limited is one of the leading brokerages in the wholesale loan market. The company also deals in debt market instruments like government securities, bonds, commercial papers and treasury bills.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices hit record peaks in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex breaching the 73,000 milestone for the first time ever and the Nifty surging past the historic 22,000 mark, driven by a sharp rally in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 720.33 points to reach an all-time peak of 73,288.78 in early trade. The Nifty also breached the 22,000 milestone, climbing 187.4 points to reach a lifetime high of 22,081.95.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro zoomed nearly 11 per cent even as the IT company on Friday posted 11.74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

