New Delhi: Canara Bank has hiked the benchmark MCLR by up to 0.15 per cent, a move that will make loans costlier. The revised marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across various tenors would be effective from Wednesday. The hike is in line with other peers following RBI raising its key lending rate last month.

For the unversed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to tame inflation. Following this, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow crossed the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent.

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.75 per cent against the existing rate of 7.65 per cent. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans. The overnight and one-month tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.10 per cent each while the three-month maturity bucket increased by 0.15 per cent or 15 basis points to 7.25 per cent.