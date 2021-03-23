NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Verdict in Loan Moratorium Case – Supreme Court has ordered waiver of compound interest of all borrowers. This included those exceeding Rs 2 crore, for the period during loan moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The top court has directed that financial bodies must refund or adjust the penal interest for all borrowers. However, citing that banks will have to pay interest to pensioners and account holders, top court judge Justice MR Shah said a complete waiver of interests could not be done. The Apex court was delivering its verdict on a raft of petitions filed by borrowers. Petitioners in the loan moratorium case sought waiver from interest on interest against the EMIs that were not paid by them during Covid pandemic while availing the loan moratorium scheme announced by the Reserve Bank of India last year. Also Read - Users Affected as Android Apps Including Gmail Face Technical Issue, Google Says Working to Fix It

Here is What Justice Shah said in Delivering the verdict in Loan Moratorium case