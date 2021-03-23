NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Verdict in Loan Moratorium Case – Supreme Court has ordered waiver of compound interest of all borrowers. This included those exceeding Rs 2 crore, for the period during loan moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The top court has directed that financial bodies must refund or adjust the penal interest for all borrowers. However, citing that banks will have to pay interest to pensioners and account holders, top court judge Justice MR Shah said a complete waiver of interests could not be done. The Apex court was delivering its verdict on a raft of petitions filed by borrowers. Petitioners in the loan moratorium case sought waiver from interest on interest against the EMIs that were not paid by them during Covid pandemic while availing the loan moratorium scheme announced by the Reserve Bank of India last year. Also Read - Users Affected as Android Apps Including Gmail Face Technical Issue, Google Says Working to Fix It
Here is What Justice Shah said in Delivering the verdict in Loan Moratorium case
- We are of the opinion that there shall be no interest on interest or compensation interest during moratorium period irrespective of loan amount. Any such amount collected shall be refunded, Bar&Bench quoted Justice MR Shah.
- There is no justification of not charging interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore only. Even otherwise scheme granting waiver of compound interest has been considered. Govt has provided deferment of moratorium, Bar&Bench quoted Justice MR Shah. More to follow…
- There shall be additional measures taken to grant sector specific reliefs by RBI.If refund is not possible, the interest on interest collected shall be adjusted in the next installment payable, said Justice MR Shah.
- However, Supreme Court has rejected petitioners pleas on total waiver of interest during the moratorium period.
- The Top court rejected extension of the period of moratorium.
- The apex court rejected extension of the period for invocation of resolution mechanism.
- The Supreme Court rejected sector wise reliefs provided by RBI.
- The Supreme Court rejected further reliefs over and above the packages already offered, as per a report by Bar & Bench.
- Supreme Court verdict in Loan Moratorium Cases was delivered by a Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah.