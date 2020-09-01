New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the moratorium on repayment of loans can be extended by two years in line withe the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) circular. Also Read - Tweets Not Meant to Disrespect Judiciary, Will Pay Re 1 Fine: Prashant Bhushan on SC Verdict

“We are in the process of identifying the distressed sectors to vary benefits as per the (Covid-19) impact of hit they have taken”, S olicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre told the SC. The top court asserted that it will hear the matter and all the parties tomorrow.