New Delhi: Soon after the lockdown extension gets over on May 3, GoAir will start its gradual operation from May 4, the airline said in a statement.

Issuing a statement, the airline's CEO said that the airline is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights from May 4 and noted that nothing more important at GoAir than safety and well-being of staff, crew and passengers.

"GoAir is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights from 4th May. Nothing is more important at GoAir than safety and well-being of our staff, crew and passengers. We are going above and beyond the government's recommendations to ensure maximum health measures," Vinay Dube, CEO, GoAir said.

After the lockdown was extended, the airline suspended its flights till May 3 going in line with the extension of lockdown and DGCA’s circular on the issue.

Meanwhile, a GoAir spokesperson said they will be extending the “industry’s first and most generous ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till May 3, 2020”. In this scheme, customers will be eligible to reschedule their flight for the next year until May 3, 2021.

As per updates, the airline has been carrying out the enhanced cleaning procedures since the first week of March to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees in the view of the COVID-19 outbreak.