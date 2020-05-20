New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has informed that Aadhaar services will soon resume in the states as and when the permissions required are obtained by the local authorities. “You may check available appointment slots in your area on our appointment portal https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx or mAadhaar App,” the UIDAI authorities have recently tweeted. Also Read - Rajasthan News: Offices of Educational Institutions, Malls to Open; Number of Cases Nears 6,000

"Pls follow the advisory issued by your local administration related to #Lockdown4 . Once services resume, social distancing in and outside the Aadhaar Kendra will be mandated," it said.

However, Aadhaar centres won't open in red zones, the authorities have mentioned.

As of now, the centres are not functional. And if someone wants to change the address, they go do it via online. But for other changes, one has to visit an Aadhaar centre.

Here is how to update your Aadhaar address online:

Step 1 (resident Initiates Request)

1. Resident logs in with Aadhaar

2. Enters Aadhaar number

3. Received SRN

Step 2 (address Verifier Consents)

(Address verifier receives link for consent in his/her mobile)

1. Clicks on the link

2. Logs in with Aadhaar

3. Gives consent

Step 3: (Resident submits request)

Resident Receives confirmation of Verifier Consent on mobile)

1. Logs in with SRN

2. Previews Address

3. Edits Local Language (if required)

4. Submits Request

Step 4 : Use Secret Code to complete

1. Resident receives the Letter and Secret Code via Post

2. Logs into Online Address Update Portal

3. Updates Address via Secret Code

4. Reviews new address and submits final request

5. URN received for checking status in future