Lockdown 4.0 LIVE: After over four lakh tickets were sold online on Thursday for special passenger trains starting from June 1, the Indian Railways are opening 1,70,000 common service centres today to allow the sales of the railway tickets. Within a few days, train tickets will be available at railway stations.

"As a step towards bringing the country back to normalcy, we have started some Rajdhani trains. From June 1, there will be 200 trains from different states. The notification for these trains is out. Bookings have started. In the next phase, 170,000 common service centres will undertake bookings. We are going start booking from these centres from Friday," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.