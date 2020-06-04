New Delhi: On World Bicycle Day, June 3, Atlas Cycle (Haryana) Limited laid off employees temporarily by pasting a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad, Haryana. Over 700 employees lost their jobs on Wednesday. Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 4 LIVE: 9,304 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises in Lutyens' Delhi

As many as two lakh cycles used to be produced in the factory per month. Also Read - Athletes Allowed to Self-Nominate as Ministry Extends Deadline For National Sports Awards

“This notice should have been given in advance, at least a week before to the employees. We were called to duty for two days and then suddenly we found this notice pasted today. Many people will get jobless and will be forced to fend for themselves if the management goes ahead with this decision,” Mahesh Kumar, leader of the worker union told reporters. Also Read - National Competitions Should Resume From October, no Contact Sport Till There's a Vaccine: Narinder Batra

The workers’ union leader further alleged that the company’s owners had previously closed down another factory located in another region just a year back in a similar fashion.

The shutdown was announced as the company said it was not in a position to resume manufacturing operations as it had been facing huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. The company spokesperson said that there was a severe cash crunch and it would be difficult for them to even procure the raw materials for manufacturing.

With inputs from ANI