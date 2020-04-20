New Delhi: Keeping in mind the Centre’s permission to allow certain economic activity to go on in the country, Delhi government on Monday decided to open the Azadpur Mandi for 24 hours from Tuesday. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: No New Case in 59 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

The Delhi government said that from 6 AM till 10 PM, vegetables and fruits will be sold in the mandi, while from 10 PM till 6 AM , truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market.

"The Azadpur Mandi will remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday. From 6 AM till 10 PM, vegetables and fruits will be sold in the mandi and from 10 PM till 6 AM, truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market. Every 4 hours, entry of 1,000 people will be allowed," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

Earlier, the Delhi government had implemented odd-even rules in all wholesale markets in the national capital, under which traders were selling vegetables on alternate days.

Rai had said that the government has also decided to stagger the timings for the sale of vegetables and fruits in these ‘mandis’ to ensure social distancing.

“Vegetables will be sold from 6 AM to 11 AM and fruits from 2 PM to 6 PM in all wholesale markets in Delhi,” Rai had said, adding that the decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by him.

There are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. Also, there two wholesale ‘anaj mandis’ (wheat markets) Najafgarh and Narela.