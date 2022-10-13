Washington: ‘Logistical marvel’ — This is what International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Paolo Mauro said about the deployment of cash transfer scheme in India considering the sheer size of the country. While addressing a Fiscal Monitor Press Briefing, Mauro said the global lender has several examples of how companies deploy cash transfers and “there is a lot to learn” from India.Also Read - Himachal to Get Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow, Train to Run From Delhi to Una. Check Timing, Other Details

This comment by the top IMF official has been made on the sidelines of annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

"From India, there is a lot to learn. There is a lot to learn from some other examples around the world … We have examples from pretty much every continent and every level of income. If I look at the case of India, it is actually quite impressive," Mauro said.

Underlining the sheer size of the country, the top IMF official said it is a “logistical marvel” how these programmes that seek to help people who are at low-income levels reach literally hundreds of millions of people.

“There are programmes that target specifically women. There are programs that target the elderly, farmers,” he said in response to a question on India’s cash transfer schemes,” he added.

Mauro also pointed to the success of a lot of technological innovations in India and the use of the unique identification system, the Aadhaar, in making the cash transfer scheme a success.

IMF’s Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar said, “we are collaborating with India in that context as one of the most inspiring examples of the application of technology to solve very complicated issues of targeting support to the people who need it most.”

India’s cash transfer scheme has been applauded even as the country continues to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF noted, “The outlook for India is for growth of 6.8 per cent in 2022, a 0.6 percentage point downgrade since the July forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter (April-June) and more subdued external demand.”

In its July 2022 report, the IMF had pegged India’s GDP growth for 2022 at 7.4 per cent. The IMF latest projection on India’s GDP growth is lower than the 7 per cent growth pegged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the financial year 2022-23.

