Mumbai: Taking a cue from the initial trend of the Lok Sabha polls verdict which indicates the BJP-led NDA candidates are leading, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 39,110.21 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 39,591.77 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 39,653.12 points, up by 542.91 points, or 1.39 per cent. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,737.90 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,882.40 points, up by 144.50 points or 1.23 per cent.

As many as 48 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 2 stocks declined. In BSE Sensex, all 30 stocks including Coal India, TCS Yes Bank, Maruti were trading in green at 9.19 a.m.

The equity indices had on Wednesday gained amid record volatility as fresh nervousness gripped the market ahead of the general election results.

The Sensex was up by 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, at Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 39,249.08 points and a low of 38,903.87 points. The Nifty too was up by 28.80 points or 0.25 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.71 per cent while Hang Seng was also down by 1.34 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was also quoting in red, down by 0.19 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was also trading in red, down by 0.87 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.45 per cent while FTSE was up by 0.07 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.