Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to Track Your Voter Card Application Status Online And Offline

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates will be announced on Saturday by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Check step-by-step guide to track your voter card application status online and offline.

Lok Sabha Elections dates 2024 will be announced today, March 16 by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Often referred to as the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the Voter ID Card is a must-have for citizens of India. This Voter ID card grants you the eligibility to participate in the democratic process – voting. The Election Commission of India takes the responsibility of issuing these vital documents which do more than validate election processes: they ensure transparency and fairness in elections.

Whether you’ve recently applied for a new voter card or requested modifications, it is important to keep track of your voter ID status. After applying at the official website of the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP), citizens can view or check the status of their Voter ID Card both online and offline ways. Checking Voter ID status is a transparent and easy process. Below is a detailed guide on how to check the status of your voter ID card, both online and offline.

The Indian Voter ID Card is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India to adult domiciles of India who have reached the age of 18. It primarily serves as identity proof for Indian citizens while casting their ballot in the country’s municipal, state, and national elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Voter ID Card Status Through Online Mode

Go to the official website of the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) at https://www.nvsp.in/ or https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the “Track Application Status” (Voter ID Status).

For Indian Resident Elector, enter your ‘Reference ID’ that you received at the time of Voter ID Registration and select the ‘State’.

Click on the ‘Track Status’ option.

The Voter ID status will appear on the screen.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Voter ID Card Status Through Offline Mode

Locate and visit the nearest Electoral Registration Office (ERO) of your constituency.

You must provide the Electoral Registration Office with important details such as the name of the voter, present address, application reference number, and acknowledgment number.

The Electoral Registration Office (ERO) will let you know the status of your voter ID card. IF you don’t know the details of the ERO, you must visit the official website of the Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Voter ID Application Status Through Call

To inquire about the status of your Voter ID application through phone, you can dial the toll-free number 1950. Follow the provided instructions to learn about the current status of your application.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Voter ID Application Status Through SMS

In certain states, you can also verify the status through SMS. Once you’ve successfully registered for a Voter ID card, the Election Commission of India (ECI) typically sends an SMS alert to the registered mobile number. This message will notify you whether your application has been accepted or rejected.

Speaking about the Lok Sabha election dates, the EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states. The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM.

