New Delhi: Tall skylines anchored by impressive high-rise buildings have been the staple image of cities like Mumbai, dominated by office towers and residential condominium skyscrapers. With nearly 200 skyscrapers and 12,000 constructed high-rise buildings, Mumbai has the highest concentration of high-rises in India and is also known to have the 7th highest number of high-rises in the world as well as the highest number of high-rises under construction.

However, of late high-rise buildings, and even skyscrapers, are starting to claim more and more spots in other cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. With demand for apartments strong across the country, combined with the scarcity and value of land sharply increasing, developers in urban areas are looking upwards in their quest to provide a healthy supply of residential units.

Up until 2010, there were virtually no high-rise residential towers in Delhi. But now that there are a few to choose from, people are starting to understand the premium attached to high-rise views. Buyers are discovering the modern joys of airtight triple glazing and fantastic views from their balconies. Along with the best views, these buildings also offer excellent natural ventilation and fresh air and are away from the street pollution. Homes on higher floors tend to have a more open and airy feel, with plenty of natural light, and utmost privacy, which is a prerequisite for many.

A research by Anarock, a leading real estate service provider, reveals that Delhi-NCR witnessed the most notable change in new project typologies. Of 62 new projects launched in NCR in 2021, around 39 (63%) were high-rises. Currently there are more than 5,500 high rise buildings in the region with thousands more under construction. Several analysts believe that the need for tall buildings and the ease of lockdowns adds to the residential demand, hence seeing an upsurge in both sales and launches.

So, before the prices shoot up due to huge demands, let us help you find the home that perfectly fits your style and status. Here’s our list featuring the most promising luxury high-rise projects fast-tracked towards completion in the heart of Delhi. Check them out!

One Midtown, Moti Nagar

A veteran in the Indian real estate, DLF, recently announced One Midtown, at Moti Nagar, in the heart of West Delhi. The under-construction project is a part of a larger ecosystem – DLF Midtown, envisaged to be expanded into one of the largest integrated developments in Delhi, replicating the success of DLF5 (in Gurugram). One Midtown, as a part of DLF Midtown, is surrounded by over 120 acres of green landbank, in the form of parks that are the green lungs of the neighbourhood. Some of the poshest areas of Delhi also cannot boast of such a huge expanse of unspoilt greenery. West Delhi, which is one of the busiest parts of the capital, has become the ‘hot’ real estate investment destination for home buyers, especially since the launch of this project. One Midtown is a high-rise luxury residential project with 4 towers and 913 apartments soaring to 39 floors, which would offer residents a panoramic view of the acres of greenery. Its exquisite clubhouse promises to offer a restaurant, café, tea lounge, alfresco dining area, meeting room, card room and spa and salon among others. Additional lifestyle amenities planned across the complex include a gymnasium, multipurpose hall, crèche, children’s play area, games room and a convenience store, with 100% power-backup and 5 tier security systems for safety. The highlight of the project is its proximity to some of the best educational institutions, multi-speciality hospitals, metro stations, malls, and Delhi’s most sought after shopping destination.

Risland Sky Mansion, Chattarpur

Risland Sky Mansion, located in the heart of South Delhi, stands as the first 100-meter skyscraper in the area. A premium project with well-crafted 3 & 4 bedrooms and penthouses and uninterrupted views of Aravalli Greens, Risland features picturesque gardens, temperature-controlled swimming pool, fitness centres, tennis courts, reading club, playgrounds, and multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It has some of the best amenities you need to live lavishly. The lush environment you are exposed to with well-groomed plants provide that refreshing lifestyle you’ve always dreamt of. With a unique design, attention to vital detail and unparalleled amenities, Risland Sky Mansion makes a great choice.

Godrej South Estate, Okhla

Godrej Properties’ first gated enclave in Delhi – Godrej South Estate in Okhla – spread across 5.15 acres is centrally located with great connectivity and comes with excellent amenities you seek in a modern development. From state-of-the art air purification systems, both inside the residences and in the landscape area of the property to their boutique clubhouse offering indulgent and active lifestyle amenities, such as fitness studio, spa, squash court, lagoon-style pool among others, Godrej South Estate offers the privileged lifestyle that is dreamt by many.

Leela Sky Villa, Kirti Nagar

A one-of-its-kind hotel apartment located in Central Delhi, Leela Sky Villa offers 4 and 5 bedroom apartments with a private lap pool for the inhabitants to enjoy a serene lifestyle. Done in a partnership between Raheja and Leela, there are plenty of luxury amenities from sauna to fitness, club to play areas, food courts to shopping malls, along with Leela Hotels’ signature services such as valet, housekeeping, laundry, concierge, spa management, room services, and more. It’s also the country’s first project with an underground nuclear bunker.

The Amaryllis, Karol Bagh

Step into the luxurious world of The Amaryllis – a project by Unity Group – where new adventures await you every day. The Amaryllis boasts of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom luxury apartments supported with a mini theatre, an automated car wash, a golf course, a salon, an aerobics centre, and a restaurant. Another highlight of The Amaryllis is the implementation of environment-friendly lifestyle measures and lush green manicured lawns spread all over