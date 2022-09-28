New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-day bi-monthly review meet of the monetary policy committee (MPC) that commences today will mainly be focusing on means to contain high inflation. The final decision of the committee will be announced on Friday (September 30).Also Read - RBI Set For Fourth Straight Rate Hike To Quell Inflation, Say Experts

It's very much expected that the RBI will be raising the interest rate for the fourth time in a row to tame inflation. The question, by how much? So far, the RBI has hiked the repo rate by 140 basis points — 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points each in June and August. If the RBI is following the same path, it's expected to rate hikes by another 50 basis points, taking it to a 3-year-high of of 5.9 per cent.

The MPC of the RBI is a six-member committee that is mandated to tweak the interest rates as an when required to achieve inflation target keeping economic growth in mind. The committee, as of now, meets at least every two months, that's six times a year.

In its report, the State Bank of India has said a 50 basis point hike “looks imminent”. It also added that it’s expecting a further rate hike of 35 basis points in RBI’s December policy taking the peak repo rate in the cycle at 6.25 per cent.