Share Market News: Healthcare stock under Rs 100 hits 5 percent upper circuit as management projects Rs 825 crore FY27 revenue

In its September investor call, management estimated revenue from IVD, MedTech, and dialysis to be approximately Rs 825 crore in FY27.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lords-mark-industries-share-market-news-healthcare-stock-under-rs-100-hits-5-percent-upper-circuit-as-management-projects-rs-825-crore-fy27-revenue-8528400/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Shares of Lords Mark Industries Ltd, a company operating in the healthcare, renewable energy and tech sectors, hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent today. Last seen, the stock was trading up ₹4.45 at ₹93.45. However, the company’s story isn’t limited to a single-day rally. Management has targeted FY27 revenue of around ₹825 crore, driven by growth in its IVD, MedTech, and dialysis businesses.

In its September investor call, management estimated revenue from IVD, MedTech, and dialysis to be approximately ₹825 crore in FY27. This represents management guidance, not booked revenue. Meanwhile, for the June 2026 quarter, consolidated group revenue was ₹307.68 crore and PAT was ₹33.18 crore.

The company’s challenge now is to translate this ambitious goal into actual sales and profits. Individual device sales, along with repeat consumables and long-term customer relationships, can make the business more sustainable.

Management has also outlined plans to expand dialysis services with AI-enabled dialysis technology. In September, the company said it had confirmed orders for more than 500 dialysis machines and aimed to have 50 dialysis centres operational by March 2027.

If the company is successful in installing these orders and building a network of centres, the business could expand beyond just selling machines to renal-care services.

In the IVD business, the company’s installed analysers consume its biochemistry products. Once an analyser is installed, there’s an opportunity for continued consumable sales from the same customer. This growing installed base could lead to more consistent revenue for the company.

Further progress in the company’s MedTech business will now depend on converting orders into installations, commercialising the technology and converting the business into better cash conversion.

Rupee rises 24 paise to 95.72 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 24 paise to 95.72 against US dollar in early trade on Monday, supported by a slight moderation in crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said initial gains in domestic equities and improved foreign fund sentiment boosted investor sentiment, but sustained importer demand for greenbacks from oil companies and broader strength in the US dollar Index weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 95.72 against the American currency, registering a gain of 24 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed lower by 7 paise at 95.96 against the US dollar.

“The rupee closed at 95.89 on Friday after being defended near 96 last week. We expect a broad range of 95.60–96.50, with the 96.40–96.50 zone acting as stiff resistance,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.