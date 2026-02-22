Home

Lost Aadhaar Card and mobile number also not linked? Step-by-Step guide to retrieve it

Lost or forgotten Aadhaar card? Step-by-Step guide to recover your lost Aadhaar Number even if your mobile number isn't linked.

The Aadhaar Card plays an important role in every citizen’s life. From availing government scheme benefits to opening a bank account to booking a railway ticket, an individual requires an Aadhaar card. Whether you are a newborn or a senior citizen, every individual can enrol for his or her Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI (“Authority”) to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar card will contain information such as an individual’s name, date of birth, sex of the individual, and address of the individual. It also contains the name of an individual father. With such key details, what if an individual’s Aadhaar card is lost? And that Aadhaar card is also not linked to any phone number? How to download it? What steps should be taken? No need to worry. We have you covered. In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step guide to download the Aadhaar card even if it is not linked to your mobile number. It can even be downloaded even if you have forgotten the Aadhaar card number.

As you know, you have forgotten the Aadhaar number, and your Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number; then, these are the steps you must follow. The Aadhaar number can be retrieved with the help of an operator at the Aadhaar enrolment centre using the “Print Aadhaar” service.

For this purpose, an Aadhaar number holder must visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre in person.

Aadhaar number holder to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre in person.

Provide the following mandatory information: Name, gender, district, or PIN code as per the Aadhaar-generated enrolment.

In case the requirement could not be traced due to the presence of multiple records, additional available demographic details, such as year of birth, C/O, State, etc., may also be provided for narrowing the search.

Please provide biometric authentication using a single fingerprint or single iris (RD device).

If a match is found, the operator will provide a printout of the e-Aadhaar letter.

The operator can charge Rs.30/- for providing this service.

Retrieving Lost/forgotten Aadhaar number by calling the UIDAI Helpline number 1947

Stage 1

Call 1947 (Toll-free)

Provide demographic details required by the executive, as per your request

If a match is found, EID will be provided on the call by the executive. This service is free of cost.

Stage 2 (IVRS)

Call 1947 again. After selecting the Language option, key in option 1 (request status) followed by option 2 (request of Aadhaar enrolment status)

Provide the available EID number of the Aadhaar-generated enrolment to IVRS

Provide the Date of Birth and PIN code as per the Aadhaar-generated enrolment to IVRS

If a match is found, IVRS shall communicate the Aadhaar number. This service is free of cost.

What is the process to get an Aadhaar letter in case the same is misplaced or lost?

Option I: By visiting the enrolment centre

Aadhaar number holder to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre in person. Provide the Aadhaar number or 28-digit EID available on the acknowledgement slip (14-digit number followed by date stamp- yyyy/mm/dd/hh/mm/ss format) as per the Aadhaar-generated enrolment.

Please provide biometric authentication using a single fingerprint or a single iris (RD device).

If a match is found, the operator will provide a printout of the e-Aadhaar letter.

The operator can charge Rs.30/- for providing this service.

