New Delhi: "My faith is brightest in the midst of impenetrable darkness" this iconic quote from Mahatma Gandhi is perhaps the way forward in the time of Covid pandemic. Several people have lost employment and jobs and are clueless about their future. However, we must remember the profound words of legendary social activist Martin Luther King, Jr. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

When we lose a job or employment, it becomes tough to make make both ends meet and maintain family especially at a pandemic situation. In this article, we will discuss a few earning options for you.

Online Selling

These days online selling has become very popular. You can tie up with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart and start selling your products. These companies have a vast network which you can utilise.

Freelancer, Consultant

If you are not interested in becoming a merchant, then you can opt for freelancing and consultation.

These days freelancing business is growing and gig workers are getting a lot of offers. Based on your skills, you can do freelancing in designing, writing, blog editing, video editing, proof-reading etc.

To become consultant, you need mix of knowledge, and experience. You must have the skill to convince others with a sense of conviction.

Blogger

Blogging is all about passion but these days your passion can fetch you good amount of money. If your blog comprises the content that is liked by more number of people and has the capacity to engage readers, then you will get good payment.

Affiliate Marketing

During the ongoing pandemic, this can be a good option for those who are looking for earning. You need to sale products of companies and get commission.

YouTube Channel, Instagram

These days YouTube channel, Instagram can be a good source of income. You can start your own YouTube channel, become social media influencers on Instagram.

It’s time to get your priorities right and don’t get desperate. If you have skills and confidence you will get a job offer or you can become self-reliant by earning money through above-mentioned sources.