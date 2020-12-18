New Delhi: Have you lost your Aadhaar card and can’t even find the Aaadhar enrollment ID (EID)? Worry not, you have landed at the right place. All you need to do is dial the helpline number ‘1947’. Alternatively, you can use your phone number through the UIDAI website. Also Read - Just Like Aadhaar, Voter ID Cards to go Digital Before Assembly Elections in 5 States Next Year: Report

"Lost Aadhaar and also lost enrolment slip? Don't worry. You can retrieve your EID (enrolment ID) by calling our helpline 1947. You can also retrieve your EID or UID (Aadhaar) online," UIDAI had said in a tweet.

If you choose to visit the UIDAI website, then submit a request for lost Aadhaar UID/EID retrieval. Another reason why it is crucial to link your Aadhaar with phone number is it will help you find all related services online.

Here’s what you can do:

Step 1: Login on to the official website of UIDAI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Retrieve Lost UID/EID’ option. A new page will open

Step 3: You will see two options: Retrieve Aadhaar Number (UID) or Retrieve Aadhaar Enrolment Number (EID). Click on either.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked such as name, email id, mobile number

Step 5: Select ‘Aadhaar Number’ on the left side of the page for receiving your Aadhaar number on mobile

Step 6: Enter the captcha for verification

Step 7: Click on Send OTP option

Step 8: Verify the OTP

Step 9: Your Aadhaar number or enrollment id will be sent to your phone number