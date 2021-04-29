New Delhi: Have you misplaced or lost your State Bank of India (SBI) credit card? You don’t need to worry. First, SBI customers need to report and block their credit cards. State Bank of India is helping you report and then block the SBI credit card if it is stolen or lost. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sets Up Fundraiser For India's COVID Fight: My Home Is Suffering, Need Help

You need to follow 4 simple steps suggested by State Bank of India.

How To Block SBI Credit Card: 4-Step Guide

You need to go to www.sbicard.com. Once you on the homepage, you need to click on ILA.

“Ask ILA” is a new-age technology introduced by SBI card website. ILA is basically the SBI Card Interactive Live Assistant.

You need to go “Ask ILA” chat box where you need to type “Report Lost or Stolen Card” in the chat box. Send it.

Subsequently, a message will come “Sure! I can help you block and reissue your SBI Card. Please login below using your SBI Card Username and Password. Login Here”

Once you receive the message on your chat box. You need to Log In to your account.

Once you have logged in, a message will appear “You have successfully logged in. Here onwards, I will show you information related to your card number ending with xxx. Type “logout” to sign out at any time.

After all these, another message will appear, “Don’t worry! I will block it for you immediately. Blocked card cannot be reactivated, we will issue a new card in its place, please select the card you would like to block”.

You need to click on “block my card”.

Finally, your SBI credit card has been blocked.