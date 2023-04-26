Home

Not Being Treated With Respect: Air India Pilots Seek Ratan Tata’s Intervention Against Airline’s HR Dept

New Delhi: It was a sigh of relief for a large section of Air India employees and the general public when the news came out in late 2021 that Air India will be taken over by Tata Group after decades.

However, post the acquisition the carrier has been facing several problems on different fronts even though on one side, the Tata Group has made significant efforts in revamping the ‘Maharaja’ of the skies with the merger of Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India, and Vistara.

In the latest incident, pilots of Air India have, in an online petition to Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, accused the airline’s Human Resource (HR) Department of not treating them with respect and decency.

While stressing that they take great pride in their work and that they play a role in representing the Tata Group and India on the global stage, the pilots said, “However, we are currently facing a difficult situation with the current HR department. We feel that we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employees of Air India.”

“As a result, our morale is low, and we are concerned that this will have a negative impact on our ability to perform our duties to the best of our abilities,” they said in the petition, a copy of which is with IANS.

They also said that they were aware of the difficulties that the airline is facing and that they were dedicated to working with the business to find solutions that would be advantageous to all parties.

Quoting a petition, IANS report said “However, we feel that our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team. We are therefore respectfully requesting your assistance in addressing these issues. We would not have disturbed you had this issue not been this important. But as the Chairman Emeritus of Air India, we believe that your benevolent leadership can help us to find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved.”

In an earlier letter to Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, the two pilot organizations—the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG)—asked for his assistance since the HR policy of Air India was a “draconian approach” and “driven by a lack of trust.”

