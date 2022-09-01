LPG Cylinder Prices Latest News: The rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced on Thursday, as oil companies decreased the price of cooking gas by Rs 91.5 on Sept 1. With the price cut, the 19-kg cylinder is available in the national capital for ₹1,885, down from its previous price of ₹1,976.50, which was announced on August 1.Also Read - Liquor Purchase In Delhi To Be Under Old Excise Policy From September 1, Private Vends Closing, 21 Dry Days Hotels, restaurants and other business establishments will be benefitted from this price revision. However, there is no relief for households as there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. Price of commercial cylinders in various metro cities: In Kolkata, the cost of the commercial cylinder has dropped from ₹ 2,095.50 to ₹ 1,995.50.

2,095.50 to 1,995.50. In Mumbai, it will cost ₹ 1,844 rather than ₹ 1,936.50.

1,844 rather than 1,936.50. In Chennai, it is being sold at ₹ 2,045 rather than ₹ 2,141. Domestic LPG Cylinders Continue To Burn Hole In Aam Aadmi’s Pocket

Domestic LPG cylinders continue to burn a hole common man’s pockets. In July, the rate of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50, following which consumers in Delhi had to pay Rs 1,053.50 against Rs 1,003.50 (earlier). In Kolkata, rates were hiked from Rs 1,029 per cylinder to Rs 1,079. In Mumbai and Chennai, the domestic 14.2-kg cylinder is now being sold at Rs 1,052. 50 and Rs 1,068. 50 respectively.

Like petrol and diesel prices, rates of LPG gas cylinders are decided by state-run oil marketing companies. The government provides subsidy on subsidized domestic LPG cylinders to consumers.