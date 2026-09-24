LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What happens if you don’t authenticate by October 1, 2026?

Starting October 1, 2026, Biometric Aadhaar Authentication will be mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers seeking subsidies, a move aimed at ensuring benefits reach only eligible households. The authentication can be completed via delivery personnel, distributor outlets, or mobile apps offered by oil marketing companies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-aadhaar-authentication-deadline-what-happens-if-you-dont-authenticate-by-october-1-2026-8529734/ Copy

Will LPG subsidy be available from October 1? Representational image

Ahead of the October 1, 2026 deadline, domestic LPG consumers are being urged to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) without delay, in order to continue receiving cylinder refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) along with the government subsidy.

The authentication process aims at ensuring that the subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households.

Let us take a look at some of the pressing questions regarding the Aadhaar authentication for LPG subsidy.

Why has the government taken this step?

The move to link each LPG connection with an Aadhaar-authenticated consumer aims to curb the diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, while also weeding out duplicate and ineligible connections.

Also Read | Easy monthly gas cylinder check: Check how to protect your home, reduce LPG usage with THESE steps

Consumers who have not yet completed the Aadhaar authentication process have several options to finish it before the new rule takes effect.

Consumers who have already completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication will not have to repeat the process. Their LPG refill bookings will continue as usual.

What changes from October 1?

Consumers who have not completed their BAA will be able to book refills at the regulated selling price with subsidy only after the authentication process is completed.

How can LPG consumers complete Aadhaar authentication?

Several channels can be used for completing the process, including authentication during LPG delivery, visiting the distributor’s showroom, or using the mobile application of their respective oil marketing company (OMC).

If you are looking to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, follow the below-mentioned steps:

During the refill delivery: Authentication can be completed on the spot by the delivery person, using the OMC’s mobile application.

At the distributor’s showroom: Consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there.

On OMC mobile apps: Consumers can complete the process themselves from home using apps like IndianOil ONE for Indane customers, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers, and HP Pay for HP Gas customers.

Will LPG cylinder delivery be stopped for consumers who don’t complete Aadhaar authentication?

Customers who haven’t completed BAA can still access LPG, provided they register their preference through their OMC’s digital channels, including IVRS, WhatsApp chatbot, mobile app, or the consumer website.

Also Read | LPG booking rules Big update: Good news for domestic consumers as Modi govt introduces new update on cylinder refill

However, such consumers will receive LPG at the prevailing market price without subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, depending on availability with the OMC in their area.

What is the total subsidy on an LPG gas cylinder?

LPG is currently sold in the domestic market at a price lower than its cost. The implicit subsidy stood at about Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder in September 2026, compared

What is Aadhaar Biometric Authentication?

According to Protean’s website, Aadhaar biometric authentication involves a real-time, consent-based verification process, using physical identifiers such as fingerprints, iris scans, or facial recognition linked to a person’s Aadhaar profile.

What are the benefits of Aadhaar authentication?

Aadhaar authentication offers an instant way to verify identity online, meaning people no longer need to carry any ID proof other than their Aadhaar number.