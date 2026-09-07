LPG booking rules Big update: Good news for domestic consumers as Modi govt introduces new update on cylinder refill

Modi government updates LPG cylinder booking rules, reducing the refill interval for rural domestic consumers from 45 days to 25 days.

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LPG update (ANI image)

LPG booking rules BIG update: In a matter of good news for domestic LPG consumers, the Centre on Monday announced that the consumers in rural areas will now be able to book refill cylinders every 25 days. Bringing the booking interval at par with that applicable in urban areas, the Modi government made the new move as the LPG supply issues subside in the country with the Strait of Hormuz crisis not clearing out. Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said the government has relaxed the earlier restriction imposed on LPG refill bookings in view of the improvement in domestic LPG supplies. Here are all the details you need to know about the LPG booking rules announced by the Centre.

What are the new LPG booking rules?

During the period of supply pressure triggered by the US-Iran conflict and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the government had allowed LPG refill bookings once every 25 days in urban areas, while consumers in rural areas had to wait 45 days.

“However, in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days,” Gopi said in a Facebook post.

Revised refill booking interval to get implemented immediately

The minister also shared a copy of a communication issued by the Petroleum Ministry to oil marketing companies (OMCs), directing them to implement the revised refill booking interval with immediate effect.

Amid a significant reduction in the refill backlog, the decision comes as LPG availability has improved following several measures taken by the government to manage supplies during the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in global oil and gas flows.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday said that the central government has asked the oil marketing companies to uniformly implement the revised LPG refill booking interval of 25 days in both urban and rural areas immediately.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said in a Facebook post that due to the pressure on LPG supply in the wake of the Middle East conflict, the refill booking interval was 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies)