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LPG booking rules: Modi government to change rules from May 1? Heres what gas cylinder customers need to know

LPG booking rules: Modi government to change rules from May 1? Here’s what gas cylinder customers need to know

For April 2026, its price was hiked by Rs 196 to Rs 218 in metro cities, following a Rs 114.5 per cylinder increase on March 7, which came after an earlier hike of Rs 28 to Rs 31 on March 1, 2026.

LPG booking rules to change again from May 1? What gas cylinder users should know (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The global energy markets have witnessed major disruption since the West Asia conflict began in late February. Indian households have also faced difficulties at the LPG cylinder level. Now, with May approaching, more changes to LPG booking and delivery rules are likely, adding to a series of measures already introduced since the crisis began.

It is important to note that the oil marketing companies have hiked domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices by Rs 60 across India since the US-Isreal-Iran war broke out. The 19Kg commercial cylinder has seen three price increases in just one month. For April 2026, its price was hiked by Rs 196 to Rs 218 in metro cities, following a Rs 114.5 per cylinder increase on March 7, which itself came after an earlier hike of Rs 28 to Rs 31 on March 1, 2026. From May 1, a further revision in LGP prices is also anticipated.

ALSO READ: US-Iran conflict leads to supply disruption, slowdown, oil and gas shortage

Oil companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL are reportedly in discussions over new delivery and booking rules as well.

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Here are some of the key details:

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already tightened the booking framework.

The interval between bookings has been increased from 21 to 25 days in urban areas

For Rural areas, the interval between bookings has been increased up to 45 days in rural areas.

An OTP-based delivery authentication system, currently in place, is expected to be made permanent.

Online LPG bookings have climbed to approximately 98 percent, while Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries have reached around 94 percent

The Modi government has made Aadhaar-based biometric authentication mandatory for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

The ministry said that the eKYC requirement applies only to those LPG consumers who have not completed it so far.

Non-PMUY customers who have already done it are not required to repeat the process.

For PMUY customers, the authentication is required only once per financial year, and only to receive targeted DBT subsidies after seven refills, that is, from the eighth refill onwards.

ALSO READ: Big relief for India amid Iran-US war as new nuclear milestone powers thorium future, oil and gas will not be needed in…

How To Book An LPG Cylinder

For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the ways via which they can book an LPG cylinder:

Missed call or IVRS: Give a missed call to the booking number or dial the IVRS from your registered mobile number. Follow the voice prompts to confirm your refill.

WhatsApp: Send a message like “Hi” on your gas provider’s official number or “REFILL” to place your booking.

SMS: Send an SMS with “LPG” or “REFILL” to the booking number from your registered phone.

App Or Website: Log in using your registered mobile number or LPG ID on your provider’s app or website and place a refill request.

Shift Towards PNG Connections

The Centre is asking households to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) where available. In areas where PNG connections are accessible, consumers may be required to shift within a given time frame. If the transition is not made, LPG supply could eventually be stopped.

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