CNG, PNG, LPG Prices Today, August 12 BIG Update: Government ensures uninterrupted supply; Will prices come down in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai?

The ministry said that online LPG bookings have increased to 98 percent. It highlighted that the 5 kilogram free trade LPG cylinders worth more than 14 lakh rupees have been sold since 23rd of last month to support migrant workers.

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सिलेंडर की खास ट्रांसपेरेंट बॉडी

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government has said that despite global uncertainties affecting the Strait of Hormuz, 100 percent supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG in the country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available across the country and no dry-outs have been reported at any LPG distributorships.

The ministry said that online LPG bookings have increased to 98 percent. It highlighted that the 5 kilogram free trade LPG cylinders worth more than 14 lakh rupees have been sold since 23rd of last month to support migrant workers.

It further noted that over 4 lakh PNG connections have been activated since March, with nearly 4.88 lakh more consumers registering for new connections. The Ministry said that a total of over 1 lakh 31 thousand metric tonnes of Commercial LPG has been sold since 14th of last month.

Check rates here:

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 12

Delhi: Rs 942

Bengaluru: Rs 944.50

Hyderabad: Rs 994

Mumbai: Rs 941.50

Chennai: Rs 957.50

Kolkata: Rs 968

Jaipur: Rs 945.50

Noida: Rs 939.50

Gurugram: Rs 950.50

Chandigarh: Rs 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 12

Delhi: Rs 2,738

Bengaluru: Rs2,821

Hyderabad: Rs 2,985

Mumbai: Rs 2,691.50

Chennai: Rs 2,906

Kolkata: Rs 2,872.50

Jaipur: Rs 2,765.50

Noida: Rs 2,738

Gurugram: Rs 2,755

Chandigarh: Rs 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 12

Delhi: Rs 83.09

Bengaluru Rs 97

Hyderabad: Rs 109

Mumbai: Rs 86

Chennai: Rs 97

Kolkata: Rs 99.50

Jaipur: Rs 96.50

Noida: Rs 91.70

Gurugram: Rs 88.12

Chandigarh: Rs 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 12

Delhi: Rs 49.59

Bengaluru: Rs 53

Hyderabad: Rs 51

Mumbai: Rs 51.50

Chennai Rs 50

Kolkata: Rs 50

Jaipur: Rs 49.50

Noida: Rs 49.45

Gurugram: Rs 48.40

Chandigarh: Rs 54.70

Separately, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, had narrowed to ₹188 per 14.2-kg cylinder in August from ₹500 in July. In a written reply to lawmakers, he said Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp had been selling a cooking gas cylinder for households at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026.