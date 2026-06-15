LPG, CNG Prices Today, June 15 2026: Will LPG prices come down after US-Iran peace deal? Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

The oil prices experienced a substantial decline of nearly 5 percent on Monday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States and Iran had completed a peace deal.

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New Delhi: The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was increased by Rs 29, from Rs 913 to Rs 942, on June 7. It is important to note that this was the second price hike in three months and came amid rising global energy costs, repeated revisions in CNG prices, and mounting pressure on state-owned fuel retailers. However, experts believe that following the US-Iran peace deal, customers may get some relief in the coming months.

The latest revision followed earlier changes in commercial LPG rates and a reduction in the number of subsidised cylinders available annually to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from nine to four.

To recall, the Modi government had earlier said that it was working to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies while protecting consumers from hardship. Meanwhile, ministers have said the supply position of crude oil, LPG and natural gas remains comfortable.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 15

Delhi: Rs 942

Bengaluru: Rs 944.50

Hyderabad: Rs 994

Mumbai: Rs 941.50

Chennai: Rs 957.50

Kolkata: Rs 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 15

Delhi: Rs 3,113.50

Bengaluru: Rs 3,198

Hyderabad: Rs 3,367

Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50

Chennai: Rs 3,283

Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 15

Delhi: Rs 83.09

Bengaluru: Rs 95

Hyderabad: Rs 97

Mumbai: Rs 86

Chennai: Rs 96

Kolkata: Rs 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 15

Delhi: Rs 47.90

Bengaluru: Rs 52

Hyderabad: Rs 51

Mumbai: Rs 50

Chennai: Rs 50

Kolkata: Rs 50

Crude Oil prices plunge nearly 5 per cent after Trump declares Iran deal complete

In a major development, the oil prices experienced a substantial decline of nearly 5 percent on Monday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States and Iran had completed a peace deal. Trump even ordered the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade. Trump’s announcement marked what he described as a breakthrough after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war. This will ultimately allow for resumption of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, thereby mitigating fears that global energy supplies could be interrupted.

Why did crude oil prices plunge nearly 5 per cent after Trump’s announcement?

Brent dipped more than 3.5% in its early trade and dropped beneath $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI or US oil) experienced similar losses as it fell almost 5% and almost reached $80 a barrel during the same time period.