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LPG, CNG, PNG Price Today, April 19 LIVE: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kerala

LPG, CNG, PNG Price Today, April 19 LIVE: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kerala

The Petroleum Ministry rejected a report suggesting the country's LPG supply could take up to 4 years to recover, calling the claim "misleading".

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New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump announced that it will not renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil, the concerns over the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG continue. Now, countries like India can purchase oil from Russia and Iran under certain conditions after this waiver. It is important to note that the Modi government earlier had said that despite global uncertainties affecting the Strait of Hormuz, 100 percent supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG in the country.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available across the country and no dry-outs have been reported at any LPG distributorships. The ministry also highlighted that that online LPG bookings have increased to 98 percent. It highlighted that the 5 kilogram Free Trade LPG cylinders worth more than 14 lakh rupees have been sold since 23rd of last month to support migrant workers. It further noted that over 4 lakh PNG connections have been activated since March, with nearly 4.88 lakh more consumers registering for new connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 80.5 Chennai 91.5 Kolkata 93.5

It is important to note that earlier this week, the Petroleum Ministry rejected a report suggesting the country’s LPG supply could take up to 4 years to recover, calling the claim “misleading”.

“A claim circulating in a section of the media — attributed to an unnamed government official — that India’s LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country’s supply position,” the ministry said in a statement. It further added that India has diversified procurement to the US, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes that have been already secured and are en route.

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