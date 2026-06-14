LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, 14 June 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida

On Saturday, the oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by 195 rupees and 50 paise across the metropolitan cities.

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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (ANI File)

New Delhi: The fuel prices have been a key concern for every household and transport user across the country as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate. The LPG, CNG and PNG rates are witnessing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rose by Rs 29 in Delhi to Rs 942, marking the second price rise in three months. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, leading to a hike of Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.5 in Kolkata.

It is important to note that LPG supplies in India are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

ALSO READ: LPG, PNG Prices 13 June 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and other cities

On Saturday, the oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by 195 rupees and 50 paise across the metropolitan cities. According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited website, the retail price of commercial LPG gas cylinders in Delhi is now two thousand 78 rupees and 50 paise.

Commercial LPG prices have been increased to two thousand 208 rupees in Kolkata, 2 thousand 31 rupees in Mumbai, and two thousand 246 rupees and 50 paise in Chennai.

Current Domestic Cylinder Prices (14.2 kg)

Here are the recent, non-subsidised rates in major regions across the country:

Noida: Rs 939.50

Delhi: Rs 942.00

Mumbai: Rs 941.50

Kolkata: Rs 968.00

Chennai: Rs 957.50

Bengaluru: Rs 944.50

Patna: Rs 1,031.50

Hyderabad: Rs 994.00

Commercial Cylinder Prices (19 kg)

Noida: Rs 3,113.50

Delhi: Rs 3,113.50

Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50

Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50

Chennai: Rs 3,283.00

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India:

Regular petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged amid uncertainty in global fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the price of regular petrol and diesel stands at 94.77 rupees per litre and 87.67 rupees per litre in Delhi.

The Ministry said that PSU Oil Marketing Companies are incurring under-recoveries of 24.40 rupees per litre on petrol and 104.99 rupees per litre on diesel at Retail Selling Price as on 1st April.

It added that the recent revision of two rupees per litre applies only to premium petrol variants like XP95, Power95, Speed, which are high-octane performance products, whose prices are revised on a fortnightly basis and whose sales by volume are 2 percent and 5 percent of total volume.