LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate every day, with leaders of both countries continuing to exchange threats with each other. Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei on Thursday (local time) again warned Washington of a severe confrontation if the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no timeline for Tehran to return to the peace talks to end the ongoing conflict. He told Al Jazeera that he and his government are ‘not in a hurry’ to resume the negotiations again. The uncertainties have triggered concerns over a possible hike in the prices of CNG, PNG and LPG cooking gas.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,738
|Bengaluru
|2,821
|Hyderabad
|2,985
|Mumbai
|2,691.50
|Chennai
|2,906
|Kolkata
|2,872.50
|Jaipur
|2,765.50
|Noida
|2,738
|Gurugram
|2,755
|Chandigarh
|2,760
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
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