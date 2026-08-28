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  • LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 28, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate every day, with leaders of both countries continuing to exchange threats with each other. Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei on Thursday (local time) again warned Washington of a severe confrontation if the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no timeline for Tehran to return to the peace talks to end the ongoing conflict. He told Al Jazeera that he and his government are ‘not in a hurry’ to resume the negotiations again. The uncertainties have triggered concerns over a possible hike in the prices of CNG, PNG and LPG cooking gas.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,738
Bengaluru 2,821
Hyderabad 2,985
Mumbai 2,691.50
Chennai 2,906
Kolkata 2,872.50
Jaipur 2,765.50
Noida 2,738
Gurugram 2,755
Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7
Read more: LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 24: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, other states

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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