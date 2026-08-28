LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 28: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate every day, with leaders of both countries continuing to exchange threats with each other. Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei on Thursday (local time) again warned Washington of a severe confrontation if the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no timeline for Tehran to return to the peace talks to end the ongoing conflict. He told Al Jazeera that he and his government are ‘not in a hurry’ to resume the negotiations again. The uncertainties have triggered concerns over a possible hike in the prices of CNG, PNG and LPG cooking gas.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities