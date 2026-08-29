LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 29: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 29: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday announced an increase in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. With the price hike, concerns over a possible increase in LPG and PNG prices have intensified. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States has affected the imports of natural gas and crude oil significantly, due to which the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel shot up in recent months. Leaders of both the countries are accusing each other of not signing the peace deal, threatening each other with military action and economic war. Amid the ongoing tensions, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, raising concerns for countries that import crude oil and LPG through the waterway. Check the latest prices of LPG, CNG and PNG here.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the central government is focusing on reducing dependence on imported cooking gas, reducing subsidies and expanding PNG connections.

CNG Price Hike

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased by Rs 3.89 from Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced on Friday night. Following the announcement, the revised price of CNG in Delhi, where IGL operates, is Rs 86.98/kg, while in Noida and Ghaziabad the revised price will be Rs 95.59 per kg. Consumers in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 92.01 per kg of CNG. The announcement of the price hike came amid a surge in the cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The revised rates of CNG have come into effect from Saturday, August 29.

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.5 Jaipur 96.5 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.9

“Economic D-Day” To Begin Against Iran

On Sunday, United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Iran that the Trump administration is entering the “endgame,” saying that the government aimed at attacking Tehran’s economic lifelines, which he termed “economic D-Day.”

“President Trump has dismantled Iran’s military capabilities, destroyed nearly 100 percent of its military factories, and buried its nuclear program,” he posted on X.

“We are now entering the endgame. At dawn begins an economic D-Day — the single greatest financial offensive ever marshaled against an adversary,” Bessent said.

“Not A Single Drop Of Oil” Will Be Exported

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei recently said that Tehran could halt all oil exports through the Persian Gulf, including Strait of Hormuz, if Washington’s “economic war” against his country continues.

“If the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported. neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf. Iran will regard any country’s participation in or support for America’s economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war,” Rezaei said on X.

US-Iran War

The conflict started on February 28, when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran targeted US bases in the Middle East. The conflict resulted in a blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which countries (including India) import natural gas and crude oil. Due to the ongoing conflict, crude prices have risen above USD 90 per barrel.