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  • LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: After 19 kg cylinder price reduction, will 14.2 kg cylinder price be reduced? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: After 19 kg cylinder price reduction, will 14.2 kg cylinder price be reduced? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 3, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
lpg price today
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: After 19 kg cylinder price reduction, will 14.2 kg cylinder price be reduced? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities | images: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on August 1 slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by about Rs 200 per cylinder, giving big relief to restaurant and food outlet owners. This is the second revision since start of the West Asia crisis due to United States–Iran war. However, the government has increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 115 per litre for domestic airlines. Following the recent revision, would the price of domestic cylinders also be reduced? Check details here.

Will Domestic Cylinder Prices Also Be Reduced?

The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder remained unchanged on Monday, amid the ongoing unrest in West Asia. The OMCs make revisions to LPG prices on the first day of every month. Based on previous revisions, changes in domestic gas prices are expected next month. Hence, the price of the 14.2 kg cylinder will be the same this month.

Read more: LPG, PNG rates August 1, 2026: Commercial LPG prices cut by up to Rs 209 - Check new rates for 19-kg, 14.2-kg cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,738
Bengaluru 2,821
Hyderabad 2,985
Mumbai 2,691.50
Chennai 2,906
Kolkata 2,872.50
Jaipur 2,765.50
Noida 2,738
Gurugram 2,755
Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7

Rising Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns Amid Shipping Disruptions

Fresh tensions have caused concerns over fuel supplies. The blockade of Strait of Hormuz has also intensified the fear of fuel and LPG price hikes. Recent airstrikes have also worsened the situation.

To prevent supply disruptions and lower its dependency on Middle Eastern countries, India aims to buy up to 25 percent of LPG from the US by next year. According to a report by Reuters, this shift could also bolster India’s position in negotiations for a US trade deal.\

Middle East Supply Disruptions Push India To Diversify LPG Sourcing

The country’s focus on diversifying its LPG imports comes after it faced the worst shortage following the West Asia crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The central government took emergency steps to divert petrochemical feedstock from industry to households.

Notably, India is the world’s third-largest oil importers and it imports about 90 percent of its LPG form the Middle Eastern countries.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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