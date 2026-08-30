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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Surat, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 30, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Surat, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices on a daily or monthly basis to give consumers the benefit of fluctuating rates in international markets. However, concerns over a possible increase in LPG and PNG prices have risen as the conflict between United States and Iran has intensified in recent days. On Friday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced an increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. The ongoing conflict has significantly affected the imports of natural gas and crude oil via the Strait of Hormuz, due to which the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel shot up in recent months. Check the latest prices of LPG, CNG and PNG here.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,378
Bengaluru 2,821
Hyderabad 2,985
Mumbai 2,691.50
Chennai 2,906
Kolkata 2,872.50
Jaipur 2,765.50
Noida 2,738
Gurugram 2,755
Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7

CNG Price Hike

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday announced that it is increasing the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. The revised price of CNG in Delhi, where IGL operates, is Rs 86.98/kg, while in Noida and Ghaziabad the revised price will be Rs 95.59 per kg. Consumers in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 92.01 per kg of CNG. The announcement of the price hike came amid a surge in the cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The revised rates of CNG have come into effect from Saturday, August 29.

Read more: LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 29: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, other states

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said.

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/kg)
Delhi 86.98
Bengaluru 97
Hyderabad 112
Mumbai 86
Chennai 97
Kolkata 99.5
Jaipur 96.5
Noida 95.59
Gurugram 92.01
Chandigarh 99.9

On Sunday, United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Iran that the Trump administration is entering the “endgame,” saying that the government aimed at attacking Tehran’s economic lifelines, which he termed “economic D-Day.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei recently said that Tehran could halt all oil exports through the Persian Gulf, including Strait of Hormuz, if Washington’s “economic war” against his country continues.

“If the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported. neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf. Iran will regard any country’s participation in or support for America’s economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war,” Rezaei said on X.

(With ANI inputs)

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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