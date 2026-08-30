LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Surat, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Surat, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices on a daily or monthly basis to give consumers the benefit of fluctuating rates in international markets. However, concerns over a possible increase in LPG and PNG prices have risen as the conflict between United States and Iran has intensified in recent days. On Friday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced an increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. The ongoing conflict has significantly affected the imports of natural gas and crude oil via the Strait of Hormuz, due to which the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel shot up in recent months. Check the latest prices of LPG, CNG and PNG here.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,378 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

CNG Price Hike

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday announced that it is increasing the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. The revised price of CNG in Delhi, where IGL operates, is Rs 86.98/kg, while in Noida and Ghaziabad the revised price will be Rs 95.59 per kg. Consumers in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 92.01 per kg of CNG. The announcement of the price hike came amid a surge in the cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The revised rates of CNG have come into effect from Saturday, August 29.

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said.

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.5 Jaipur 96.5 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.9

On Sunday, United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Iran that the Trump administration is entering the “endgame,” saying that the government aimed at attacking Tehran’s economic lifelines, which he termed “economic D-Day.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei recently said that Tehran could halt all oil exports through the Persian Gulf, including Strait of Hormuz, if Washington’s “economic war” against his country continues.

“If the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported. neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf. Iran will regard any country’s participation in or support for America’s economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war,” Rezaei said on X.

(With ANI inputs)