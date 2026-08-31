LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 31: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other states

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: It seems like the conflict between the United States and Iran is not going to end soon, as leaders of both sides are engaged in a war of words. Due to the ongoing conflict, concerns over a possible hike in LPG prices have intensified. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump again said that the Middle Eastern country “cannot have a nuclear weapon.” He said that the Iranian government would use a nuclear weapon against Israel, posing a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe, and his country. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) last week announced an increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. Check the latest prices of LPG, CNG and PNG here.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,378
|Bengaluru
|2,821
|Hyderabad
|2,985
|Mumbai
|2,691.50
|Chennai
|2,906
|Kolkata
|2,872.50
|Jaipur
|2,765.50
|Noida
|2,738
|Gurugram
|2,755
|Chandigarh
|2,760
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|86.98
|Bengaluru
|97
|Hyderabad
|112
|Mumbai
|86
|Chennai
|97
|Kolkata
|99.5
|Jaipur
|96.5
|Noida
|95.59
|Gurugram
|92.01
|Chandigarh
|99.9
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reiterated that “cannot have a nuclear weapon”, saying that Tehran would use nukes against Israel, posing a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe and the United States.
During an interview with Fox News on “Sunday Night in America”, Trump said, “Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You’ve heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
“I have numerous people say, ‘Well, did you have to do it?’ And then I say, ‘Do you think it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ A nuclear weapon is massive destruction, you know, take what you see and multiply times a hundred,” Trump said.
On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed a claim made by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and termed it ‘absolutely false’. The IRGC claimed that US Air Force targeted its forces involved in laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, terming it an “act of aggression.”
CENTCOM took to X and said the US forces had taken “limited, precise action” against IRGC minelaying forces that posed an “imminent threat” in Hormuz.
“Claim: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an ‘act of aggression.’ This claim is absolutely false,” CENTCOM said.
Following US forces’ airstrikes on Larak Island, Tehran said it launched ballistic missiles at two US air bases in Jordan.
Press TV shared footage of by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and claimed that ballistic missiles targeted technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter-jet positions at two US air bases located in Jordan.
According to Al Arabiya, Jordanian Air Defences intercepted the ballistic missile launches.
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