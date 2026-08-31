LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 31: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The oil marketing companies on August 1 cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by about Rs 200.

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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 31: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: It seems like the conflict between the United States and Iran is not going to end soon, as leaders of both sides are engaged in a war of words. Due to the ongoing conflict, concerns over a possible hike in LPG prices have intensified. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump again said that the Middle Eastern country “cannot have a nuclear weapon.” He said that the Iranian government would use a nuclear weapon against Israel, posing a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe, and his country. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) last week announced an increase in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89. Check the latest prices of LPG, CNG and PNG here.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,378 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.5 Jaipur 96.5 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.9

‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reiterated that “cannot have a nuclear weapon”, saying that Tehran would use nukes against Israel, posing a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

During an interview with Fox News on “Sunday Night in America”, Trump said, “Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You’ve heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“I have numerous people say, ‘Well, did you have to do it?’ And then I say, ‘Do you think it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ A nuclear weapon is massive destruction, you know, take what you see and multiply times a hundred,” Trump said.

US CENTCOM Rejects IRGC Claim Of Strikes In Strait Of Hormuz

On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed a claim made by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and termed it ‘absolutely false’. The IRGC claimed that US Air Force targeted its forces involved in laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, terming it an “act of aggression.”

CENTCOM took to X and said the US forces had taken “limited, precise action” against IRGC minelaying forces that posed an “imminent threat” in Hormuz.

“Claim: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an ‘act of aggression.’ This claim is absolutely false,” CENTCOM said.

Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At US Air Bases In Jordan

Following US forces’ airstrikes on Larak Island, Tehran said it launched ballistic missiles at two US air bases in Jordan.

Press TV shared footage of by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and claimed that ballistic missiles targeted technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter-jet positions at two US air bases located in Jordan.

According to Al Arabiya, Jordanian Air Defences intercepted the ballistic missile launches.