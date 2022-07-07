New Delhi: LPG cooking gas price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the eighth increase in rates in the last one year that took the cumulative rise to Rs 244. With the latest price hike, non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 1,003 previously.Also Read - LPG Cylinder Price July 1: Cooking Gas Cylinder Becomes Cheaper From Today; Check New Rates Here

Why cooking gas price increased?

It is said that firming international energy prices have led to non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) prices being increased on eight occasions in the past year. In all, rates have gone up by Rs 244 per cylinder or 30 per cent. The common households now pay non-subsidised rates for the cooking gas they buy after the government restricted subsidy to just poor beneficiaries who got connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Notably, this is the fourth increase in the LPG rate since the Ukraine war. The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7. Rates went up by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on May 19. Of the Rs 244 per cylinder hike in the past year, Rs 153.50 increase happened since March 2022.

LPG Prices in different cities:

Non-subsidised LPG costs Rs 1,052.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai, while it is priced at Rs 1,079 a bottle in Chennai and Rs 1,068.50 in Kolkata.

How LPG price is calculated?

In general, the LPG prices are calculated on the basis of a formula called as import parity price (IPP). The IPP formula is being used in India to calculate LPG prices as it imports most of its crude oil. For this reason, the crude oil price is a key factor in determining LPG prices. The IPP formula considers various factors including FOB (free on board) price, ocean freight, insurance, custom duties, port dues among others.

LPG cooking gas prices likely to come down

On Wednesday, the international crude oil prices slid about 2 per cent to a 12-week low in volatile trade as investors grew more worried energy demand would take a hit in a potential global recession, news agency Reuters reported. With crude oil prices declining over the past two days, exports feel that there is a fair chance that oil marketing companies will consider lowering LPG price.