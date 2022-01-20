New Delhi: Amid cases of coronavirus and Omicron, the rising inflation is severely affecting the middle class. In the meantime, the prices of LPG cylinders are also skyrocketing. However, if you want to get cheap gas cylinders, here’s an offer for you. This offer is being provided by Pockets App, which facilitates digital payment. Moreover, you can get cashback offer on booking gas cylinder from this app.Also Read - SBI, HDFC and ICICI 'Too Big To Fail', says RBI. What Does D-SIB Mean?

As per reports, customers can get 10 per cent cashback on booking gas cylinders through the Pockets app. Notably, the app is powered by ICICI Bank.

Part of the offer, if customers make a bill payment of Rs 200 or more through the Pockets app, then they will get a cashback of up to 10 percent. In this offer, the customers do not need to enter any promocode to avail it.

It must be noted that the offer is valid only on three bill payments in a month. According to the guidelines from the company, only 50 users can take advantage of this offer in an hour. Moreover, the customers can win up to 1 reward/cashback in an hour and 3 rewards/cashback in a month on bill payment.

Here is how to avail the deal on Gas booking