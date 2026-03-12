LPG Cylinder Gas Price Today LIVE: How much has LPG cylinder price increased? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kerala, Hyderabad, Chennai

Home

Restaurants are among the most affected sectors, but they are not alone. Ride-hailing drivers using LPG-powered vehicles say rising prices could affect their ability to work. Auto rickshaw drivers have also raised concerns.

New Delhi: India is facing growing panic about a possible shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate. The price of LPG cylinders has been revised across India, with both domestic and commercial gas now costlier. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by Rs 144 in major cities and states. Social media has been flooded with scenes of people queuing for LPG cylinders across the country. Meanwhile, the price of cylinders has also increased, and restaurants in some states have warned they could be forced to shut down or curb operations. As prices rose, several hospitality businesses have raised concerns about the availability of commercial LPG cylinders.

Industry bodies such as the National Restaurants Association of India have cautioned that irregular supply could hamper operations at eateries in cities including Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, according to PTI. Restaurant owners said the sector depends heavily on commercial LPG for cooking, making a steady supply crucial for daily operations.

New Delhi

Rs 913 (domestic)

Rs 1,884.50 (commercial)

Kolkata

Rs 939 (domestic)

Rs 1,988.50 (commercial)

Mumbai

Rs 912.50 (domestic)

Rs 1,836 (commercial)

Chennai

Rs 928.50 (domestic)

Rs 2,043.50 (commercial)

Hyderabad

Rs 965 (domestic)

Rs 2,105.50 (commercial)

Lucknow

Rs 950.50 (domestic)

Rs 2,007 (commercial)

Patna

Rs 1,002.50 (domestic)

Rs 2,133.50 (commercial)

Bengaluru

Rs 915.50 (domestic)

Rs 1,958 (commercial)

(Disclaimer: The situation involving the price of petrol, diesel, and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

