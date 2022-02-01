New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022, oil marketing companies on Tuesday released the price of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. In national capital Delhi and Mumbai, non-subsidized (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder will cost Rs 899.50, while in Chennai people will get it at Rs 915.20. People of Kolkata will get the domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 926.Also Read - LPG Gas Price Hike: Why LPG Cylinder Price is up by Rs 265? Explained

This rate has not changed since October 6, prior to which it had gone up by almost ₹100 since July 2021. Earlier last month, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder, used in commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, was slashed by Rs 102.5. That was the first reduction since October 6. Rates had gone up from ₹1,734 per 19-kg cylinder to ₹2,101 on December 1. Also Read - LPG Price Hiked By Rs 15; Check Latest Rate Of Domestic Cooking Gas Cylinder

Like petrol and diesel prices, rates of LPG gas cylinder is decided by state-run oil marketing companies. The government provides subsidy on subsidized domestic LPG cylinders to consumers. Also Read - Domestic LPG Cylinder Costly By ₹25; Commercial Cylinder Price Up By ₹75. Details Here