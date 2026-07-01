LPG cylinder price cut from today: 19 kg LPG gets first price reduction in 2026 – Check 14.2 kg cylinder rates

The government has reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50. After the revision, the price of the 19 kg cylinder in Delhi has come down to Rs 2,930 from the earlier Rs 3,113.50. However, the prices of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinders are unchanged for July 2026.

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LPG cylinder price cut from today: 19 kg LPG gets first price reduction in 2026 - Check 14.2 kg cylinder rates | Image: ANI

LPG Cylinder Price Cut From July 1: Giving major relief to restaurant owners and other commercial establishments, the government on Wednesday, July 1, reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50. The price revision is effective with immediate effect. Following the revision, the 19-kg cylinder in Delhi is selling at Rs 2,930. Earlier, it was selling at Rs 3,113.50.

New Rates For 19 Kg Commercial Gas Cylinders