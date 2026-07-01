LPG cylinder price cut from today: 19 kg LPG gets first price reduction in 2026 – Check 14.2 kg cylinder rates

LPG Cylinder Price Cut From July 1: Giving major relief to restaurant owners and other commercial establishments, the government on Wednesday, July 1, reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50. The price revision is effective with immediate effect. Following the revision, the 19-kg cylinder in Delhi is selling at Rs 2,930. Earlier, it was selling at Rs 3,113.50.
|City
|Earlier Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Price Cut (Rs)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|2,930.00
|183.5
|Lucknow
|3,236.00
|3,052.50
|183.5
|Chandigarh
|3,136.00
|2,954.50
|181.5
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|3,081.50
|174
|Patna
|3,400.00
|3,227.00
|173
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