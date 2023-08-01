Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Home

State-backed oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas by Rs 99.75.

The new rates of commercial LPG cylinder come into effect from Monday, August 1.

New Delhi: State-backed oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas by Rs 99.75. The new rates come into effect from Monday, August 1.

“Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today,” sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 from today. No change in domestic LPG prices,” sources said.

As the new rates come into effect, a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder in Delhi will now be available for Rs 1,680. The retail prices of 19 kg cooking gas cylinder in Mumbai will now cost Rs 1,640.50 and Rs 1,802.50 in Kolkata. However, no change has been made in domestic LPG prices.

The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month.

Commercial gas cylinder (19 kg cylinder) latest rates

Delhi: Rs 1,680

Kolkata: Rs 1,802.50

Mumbai: Rs 1,640.50

Chennai: Rs 1,852.50

The LPG prices in India are determined by state-run oil companies and are revised every month. Domestic cooking gas costs vary from state to state due to the local taxes. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

