Home

Business

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: Domestic Cooking Gas Price Increased By Rs 50 | Check Latest Rates Here

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: Domestic Cooking Gas Price Increased By Rs 50 | Check Latest Rates Here

With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs. 1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. (Representational Image: File Photo)

LPG Price Hike: The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs. 50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs. 1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

In addition, the price of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 350.50 With this the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs. 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today.

You may like to read

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by fuel retailers at the beginning of every month.

Check Latest LPG Rates In Your City

New Delhi Rs. 1,103.00

Kolkata Rs. 1,079.00

Mumbai Rs. 1,052.50

Chennai Rs. 1,068.50

Gurgaon Rs. 1,061.50

Noida Rs. 1,050.50

Bangalore Rs. 1,055.50

Bhubaneswar Rs. 1,079.00

Chandigarh Rs. 1,112.50

Hyderabad Rs. 1,105.00

Jaipur Rs. 1,056.50

Lucknow Rs. 1,090.50

Patna Rs. 1,201.00

Trivandrum Rs. 1,062.00

(Sources- goodreturns.in/lpg-price)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.