New Delhi: In a bad news for consumers, the government has decided to raise the price of LPG cylinders and the revised rates will become effective from February 4, 2021 i.e today. People will have to shell out a little more as oil marketing companies increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4. Also Read - Good News: Now, You Can Book LPG Gas Cylinders Through WhatsApp, SMS | Here’s How
After the Rs 25 hike, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg (cooking gas) cylinder will cost Rs 719 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The Government has also increased the commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder price from Rs 1349 to Rs 1533 — an increase of Rs 184 per LPG cylinder price. However, the prices of commercial cylinders have been decreased by Rs 6.
Check rates in major cities:
New Delhi: Rs 719
Mumbai: Rs 719
Lucknow:Rs 757
Noida: Rs 717
Chennai: Rs 735
Kolkata: 745.50
Bengaluru : Rs 722
Chandigarh : Rs 728.50
Hyderabad: 771.50
Gurgaon: Rs 728
Jaipur: Rs 723
Patna: Rs 792.50
Notably, LPG price in India is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised every month. Almost all the households in India have LPG connection, mainly for cooking purposes. The government is currently providing subsidy for the sale of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers.
In December 2020, oil companies had increased LPG prices twice and in January 2021, they kept the LPG price unchanged.
Households in India can purchase a maximum of 12 LPG cylinders per year at subsidised rates.