New Delhi: In a bad news for consumers, the government has decided to raise the price of LPG cylinders and the revised rates will become effective from February 4, 2021 i.e today. People will have to shell out a little more as oil marketing companies increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4.

After the Rs 25 hike, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg (cooking gas) cylinder will cost Rs 719 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The Government has also increased the commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder price from Rs 1349 to Rs 1533 — an increase of Rs 184 per LPG cylinder price. However, the prices of commercial cylinders have been decreased by Rs 6.

Check rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Rs 719

Mumbai: Rs 719

Lucknow:Rs 757

Noida: Rs 717

Chennai: Rs 735

Kolkata: 745.50

Bengaluru : Rs 722

Chandigarh : Rs 728.50

Hyderabad: 771.50

Gurgaon: Rs 728

Jaipur: Rs 723

Patna: Rs 792.50