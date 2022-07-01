LPG Price Today: The Oil Marketing companies on Friday, 1 July 2022, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by Rs. 198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 182 in Kolkata, Rs. 190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by Rs. 187 in Chennai. Petroleum company Indian Oil has also reduced the price of commercial cylinders.Also Read - Crude Oil Worth Crores Stolen In Two Years From Rajasthan Pipeline In Plot Akin To Hollywood Movie

From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 198 per bottle. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 2021 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,219 per bottle in Delhi, while in Kolkata it will be priecd at Rs 2140 instead of Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 1981 instead of Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2186 instead of Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

Whereas domestic LPG cylinder consumers have continued to face the brunt of high prices. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg has neither become cheap nor expensive. It is still available at the same rate as on May 19.

In Chennai, one domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,019. Respectively, in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna, the rate of one cylinder is Rs 1,041, Rs 1,007, and Rs 1,093.

In Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Gorakhpur, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders are at Rs 1,031, Rs 1,010, Rs 1,006, and Rs 1,012. In Bhopal, Agra, and Ranchi, the prices as of July 1, stand at Rs 1,009, Rs 1,016, and Rs 1,061, respectively.

Petrol, Diesel prices on July 1

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in India have been steady for over a month now.

On June 30, Delhi is selling petrol at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, Mumbai is providing petrol at Rs 111.35 per litre. The diesel price in the city is currently Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre, whereas, people in Chennai have to pay Rs 102.63 for one litre of petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.