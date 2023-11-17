Home

Business

LPG Cylinder Prices Came Down In 4 Metro Cities: Check Latest Rates in Your City

LPG Cylinder Prices Came Down In 4 Metro Cities: Check Latest Rates in Your City

LPG Cylinder Prices Came Down In 4 Metro Cities Today: Check Latest Rates in Your City

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed In 4 Metro Cities Today

LPG Cylinder Price Latest Updates: In a big relief for consumers, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders in four metro cities. Notably, the prices have been slashed by up to Rs 57.5 per cylinder with effect from November 16.

Trending Now

Check City-wise Latest LPG Price

The price cut of the LPG commercial cylinders — which will be reflected in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai — comes as a respite following a substantial hike of Rs 101.5 per cylinder just before Diwali.

You may like to read

As per the revised prices, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 1,775.5 in New Delhi, Rs 1,885.5 in Kolkata, Rs 1,728 in Mumbai and Rs 1,942 in Chennai.

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

Even though commercial LPG prices have seen a reduction, the prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged across the country.

Earlier this month, the ONCs had raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders at several places across the country, for the second time in the past two months. It should be noted that the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

What is interesting to note that the reduction in commercial LPG cylinders prices is expected to ease the burden on businesses such as hotels and restaurants that depend heavily on LPG for cooking purposes.

From November 1, the retail price of the 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinder in Delhi saw a hike of Rs 101, bringing the new rate to Rs 1833 per cylinder.

This price revision follows a previous increase that occurred on October 1, when public sector OMCs raised the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 209.

As a result of this adjustment, the updated price in Delhi stands at Rs 1731.50, compared to the previous month’s rate of Rs 1522.50.

Similar increases were observed in other major cities, with Kolkata witnessing a hike to Rs 1839.50, Mumbai to Rs 1684.00, and Chennai to Rs 1898.00 for a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder.

The rise in prices has left business owners, particularly shopkeepers and restaurateurs deeply concerned. Inflation has been an ongoing issue, and the additional increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders only adds to their worries.

Shopkeepers are now urging the government to take measures to control inflation and ease the financial burden on small businesses.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.