New Delhi: The petroleum companies have hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 105 from Tuesday, March 1. However, the price in rate is applicable only on commercial LPG cylinders meant for its utilization in non-domestic places. The prices of domestic LPGs remained the same.Also Read - LPG Cylinder Price: Big Relief Announced Ahead of Sitharaman's Budget | Check City-Wise New Rates

With this revision, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012 in the national capital. Last month, the petroleum companies had reduced the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50. Besides, the price of 5 kg cylinder has also been surged by Rs 27. Following this consumers have to pay Rs 569 in Delhi for a 5 kg cylinder. Also Read - LPG Gas Price Hike: Why LPG Cylinder Price is up by Rs 265? Explained

Price of commercial cylinders in various cities:

After an increase of ₹105, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to ₹2,012. Whereas in Mumbai, ₹1962 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg. In Kolkata, commercial gas will now cost ₹2,089, while in Chennai, a 19 kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,185.5. Also Read - LPG Price Hiked By Rs 15; Check Latest Rate Of Domestic Cooking Gas Cylinder

Like petrol and diesel prices, rates of LPG gas cylinders are decided by state-run oil marketing companies. The government provides subsidy on subsidized domestic LPG cylinders to consumers.

Last month, Oil Marketing companies had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50.