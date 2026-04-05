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LPG Cylinder Price today, April 05: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, April 05: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, April 05: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

The LPG crisis, ongoing shortages, and LPG cylinder prices are three major concerns currently dominating every discussion. Several households across the country are reportedly struggling with irregular supply and the growing burden of higher fuel costs. Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, an Indian LPG tanker carrying roughly half a day’s cooking gas supply has successfully crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz, while another vessel from Iran has reached the port of Mangalore, signalling continued fuel inflows despite regional disruptions, news agency PTI reported. “LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board,” a government statement giving an update on West Asia developments said Saturday, PTI added.

Green Sanvi is the seventh Indian-flagged LPG tanker to have transited the strategic waterway, which has remained effectively shut since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Amid this LPG crisis, check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other major cities. At present, the Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder price in Mumbai is Rs 912.50. Meanwhile, the cost of a domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder in New Delhi is Rs 913.

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LPG Cylinder Price: Today’s LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913.00 (0.00) ₹2,078.50 (+194.00) Kolkata ₹939.00 (0.00) ₹2,208.50 (+220.00) Mumbai ₹912.50 (0.00) ₹2,031.00 (+195.00) Chennai ₹928.50 (0.00) ₹2,246.50 (+203.00) Gurgaon ₹921.50 (0.00) ₹2,096.50 (+195.00) Noida ₹910.50 (0.00) ₹2,078.50 (+194.00) Bangalore ₹915.50 (0.00) ₹2,161.00 (+203.00) Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 (0.00) ₹2,245.00 (+216.00) Chandigarh ₹922.50 (0.00) ₹2,099.50 (+195.00) Hyderabad ₹965.00 (0.00) ₹2,320.50 (+215.00) Jaipur ₹916.50 (0.00) ₹2,106.00 (+193.00) Lucknow ₹950.50 (0.00) ₹2,201.00 (+194.00) Patna ₹1,002.50 (0.00) ₹2,353.50 (+220.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 (0.00) ₹2,112.00 (+200.00)

LPG Cylinder Price: Today’s LPG Price State-Wise

State Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) Andaman & Nicobar ₹989.00 ₹2,496.50 Andhra Pradesh ₹937.50 ₹2,244.50 Arunachal Pradesh ₹978.50 ₹2,331.50 Assam ₹962.00 ₹2,300.00 Bihar ₹1,002.50 ₹2,353.50 Chandigarh ₹922.50 ₹2,099.50 Chhattisgarh ₹984.00 ₹2,299.50 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹927.50 ₹2,062.00 Delhi ₹913.00 ₹2,078.50 Gujarat ₹920.50 ₹2,141.00 Haryana ₹914.50 ₹2,081.50 Himachal Pradesh ₹958.50 ₹2,191.50 Jammu & Kashmir ₹964.50 ₹2,221.00 Jharkhand ₹970.50 ₹2,258.00 Karnataka ₹915.50 ₹2,161.00 Kerala ₹922.00 ₹2,112.00 Madhya Pradesh ₹918.50 ₹2,084.00 Maharashtra ₹912.50 ₹2,031.00 Manipur ₹1,064.50 ₹2,552.50 Meghalaya ₹980.00 ₹2,331.00 Mizoram ₹1,065.00 ₹2,551.00 Nagaland ₹932.00 ₹2,182.50 Odisha ₹939.00 ₹2,245.00 Puducherry ₹925.00 ₹2,245.50 Punjab ₹954.00 ₹2,185.00 Rajasthan ₹916.50 ₹2,106.00 Sikkim ₹1,065.50 ₹2,584.00 Tamil Nadu ₹928.50 ₹2,246.50 Telangana ₹965.00 ₹2,320.50 Tripura ₹1,073.50 ₹2,565.50 Uttar Pradesh ₹950.50 ₹2,201.00 Uttarakhand ₹932.00 ₹2,131.50 West Bengal ₹939.00 ₹2,208.50

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